PEORIA — OSF HealthCare plans to raise its minimum wage for the third time in six years starting in September, the Peoria-based Catholic health system announced Friday.
The minimum hourly wage will rise from $12 to $15, except for those in the Chicago metro area, who will see their pay increased to at least $16.95 an hour.
Illinois' current minimum wage is $11 an hour. Under a law signed in February 2019, it will increase to $15 an hour by 2025.
OSF, which operates hospitals, urgent-care centers and other health services in Champaign and Vermilion counties, said about 7,500 of its 23,000 employees will benefit from the increase.
OSF has projected the raises will have a $20 million annual economic impact on the communities it serves.
The new pay structure will reward employees for their longevity and change the way raises are determined for certain jobs, and it will help attract and attain employees, according to the OSF announcement.
“As I look back on the past 15 months, I feel proud of the way OSF mission partners have continued to emulate the spirit of Christ in facing so many challenges," said OSF HealthCare CEO Bob Sehring. “There is no doubt that many facets of our world and of the health care industry will be forever changed due to COVID-19. As we navigate our way forward, we must act boldly to advance our mission, while at the same time live up to the social justice teaching of our Catholic heritage.”