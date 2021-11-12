URBANA — Less than three weeks before Christie Clinic providers plan to stop delivering babies at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, OSF has a new option.
Peoria-based OSF HealthCare announced Thursday that it’s launching its own obstetrics and gynecology practice on the OSF Heart of Mary campus in Urbana, so that hospital will remain an option for births and other OB/GYN services.
Christie Clinic sent letters to patients in September announcing that starting Dec. 1, its OB/GYN providers would only provide care at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
“This includes all gynecologic surgeries, labor and delivery management, postpartum care, hospital consultation, gynecologic admissions and emergency-room evaluations,” Christie’s letter stated.
Heart of Mary President Dr. Jared Rogers responded at the time that the hospital would be ready with its own OB/GYN providers by Dec. 1, so expectant moms could still deliver their babies in Heart of Mary’s Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center.
OSF officials heard from “scores” of parents in response to Christie Clinic’s plans, he said.
“We are very excited to usher in this new practice and are happy to provide a new option for expecting parents in our community,” Rogers said Thursday. “There are few moments in life as memorable or treasured as the birth of a child. OSF Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology allows us to be a partner in that experience, from the start of pregnancy through the birth and postpartum care.”
OSF’s new OB/GYN practice is beginning with two obstetrician-gynecologists, Dr. Naomasa Hase and Dr. Kevin Copley, Rogers said.
Hase’s first appointments are set for next week, and Copley will begin seeing patients in the first week of December, he said.
They will be seeing patients in Suite 206 in the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Office Building at 1405 W. Park St., U.
Rogers said recruiting is also underway to add nurse midwives and other physicians to that location.