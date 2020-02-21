URBANA — A lawyer for OSF HealthCare told the Champaign County Board of Review now is a good time for the board to “pause and reflect” now that there’s been two significant circuit court rulings on charitable tax exemptions for Urbana hospitals.
“Ultimately, this is an issue for the Department of Revenue,” said Michael Jente, one of two attorneys speaking on behalf of OSF at a board of review hearing Thursday to consider the exempt status of 54 OSF-owned properties, among them the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center campus in Urbana, for the 2019 tax year.
Nearly all the OSF properties in Champaign County are in Urbana, though there are four in Champaign, two of them at 301 and 307 N. Wright St., according to county records.
As was the case at a Feb. 11 board of review hearing to consider the tax-exempt status of the Carle health system’s properties for 2019, the board didn’t make any determinations on OSF’s properties Thursday and is expected to take some weeks to consider the evidence.
There have been two recent Champaign County Circuit Court rulings concerning property tax exemptions for Carle and OSF hospitals.
Earlier this month, Judge Randy Rosenbaum ruled Carle was entitled to partial exemptions on four Urbana properties for tax years 2005 to 2011.
Last fall, Judge Jason Bohm ordered the board of review to correct its assessments on OSF hospital properties and the county treasurer to correct the more than $1.4 million tax bill that resulted from the assessment.
In the OSF case, Bohm said the board of review was free to disagree with the state Department of Revenue’s determination of exemptions for OSF properties, but it wasn’t free to ignore it.
Chamapign County has challenged the Department of Revenue’s exemption determinations for 2018 on OSF Heart of Mary properties, and that is still pending at the agency.
Fred Grosser, the attorney for Urbana and Cunningham Township, reminded the board of review Thursday that each tax year must be considered independently.
“We’re here for 2019,” he said.
Grosser also said OSF Heart of Mary doesn’t qualify for a charitable exemption based on the level of charity care — less than 1 percent — that it made available for eight months of 2018, the most recent period for which he had data.
That included charity care of one-third of a percent of net patient revenue and about three-quarters of a percent based on the number of patients, he said.
Jente said OSF doesn’t want to be involved in a long litigation over exemptions with Champaign County.
He also said OSF is seeking only what it’s entitled to under state law.
“We want to work with you and serve the community,” he said.