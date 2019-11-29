PEORIA — Meridian Medicare and Medicaid members will lose access to OSF HealthCare facilities in about two weeks unless the Peoria-based health system and insurer come to terms on a contract.
OSF announced Friday that it had issued a notice of termination to Meridian effective Dec. 15 after failing to come to terms during months of negotiation.
“We are still hopeful that we can reach an agreement with Meridian before the termination date,” said OSF spokeswoman Karen Brodbeck.
OSF HealthCare, which has hospitals and medical services in Urbana and Danville, said it’s accepted Meridian Medicaid and Medicare plans at its facilities for many years.
“We have worked for months in good faith with Meridian to renegotiate contract language that includes acceptable provisions,” said Randy Billings, OSF HealthCare senior vice president of population health. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach agreement with Meridian.”
Meridian members who want to continue access to OSF will need to choose a different Medicaid managed-care plan, according to OSF.
OSF said it plans to work with Meridian and its members to ensure a safe and appropriate transition of care as needed.