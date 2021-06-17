RANTOUL — Rantoul- area residents have another option for health care.
OSF HealthCare this week formally opened its OnCall Urgent Care facility at 841 Broadmeadow Road in Rantoul. The clinic is located in the former Aaron’s rent-to-own store.
Brandi Clark, vice president of on-demand services for OnCall, said the new clinic is designed to provide “quick, high-quality care for on-the-go patients so they can get on with their busy lives.”
Clark said the more modern setting has the feel “of a lounge area rather than a traditional doctor’s office and offers greater ease of access to care.”
“It’s something new and fresh that allows each individual to access care in a way that fits them in their health care journey,” Clark said.
Urgent-care centers are walk-in clinics that cater to patients who seek immediate care for cases that are a non-life-threatening emergency. They are generally open longer than doctor’s offices and provide a shorter wait than an emergency room.
OSF’s OnCall Urgent Care clinics are located near neighborhoods and shopping areas, where health care providers historically have not been located. In Rantoul, the clinic is located near Walmart and just north of the newly opened Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
The clinic is staffed with care guides, a radiology technologist and one advanced-practice provider. The care guides stay with a patient during each visit.
Providers deliver basic services such as treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, sports physicals, and urinary- tract and upper-respiratory infections. X-ray and diagnostic laboratory services are available.
Rantoul officials were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new facility.
“We welcome the addition of OSF OnCall Urgent Care as it will provide easy access to quality health care to Rantoul,” Mayor Chuck Smith said. “This service will not only positively impact our community’s well-being physically, but economically, too.”
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year. Patients may walk in or schedule an appointment through osfoncall.org. Most health insurance is accepted.