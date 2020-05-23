CHAMPAIGN — OSF HealthCare is set to open a new primary-care medical office at the new Union Square retail development at Springfield and Mattis avenues in west Champaign.
OSF said it expects to open there this fall.
Family-medicine physician Dr. Margaret Tate, who is finishing her residency at Carle Foundation Hospital, is joining OSF and will be seeing patients at the new offices.
In addition to primary care, this location will provide physical therapy and X-ray services, according to OSF.
Union Square is currently anchored by a Starbucks that opened in November.