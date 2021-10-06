URBANA — OSF Pro Ambulance will have a new operator and a new name next year.
OSF HealthCare said Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with Peoria-based Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois to transition all OSF Pro emergency ground transportation services in Champaign and Vermilion counties to AMT.
The transition is expected to be completed early next year.
All OSF Pro assets are being donated to AMT, which will operate in Champaign and Vermilion counties as AMT East.
The agreement calls for AMT to make “significant” capital investment to standardize vehicles and equipment, consistent with AMT’s operations in the central part of the state, according to OSF.
“This transition allows OSF to stay true to our core competency of operating a patient-centered health care system,” said Chad Boore, CEO of OSF HealthCare’s eastern region.
AMT was founded in 1991 and provides ambulance services in central and western ares of Illinois and parts of Iowa.
OSF spokeswoman Libby Allison said AMT plans to make employment offers to current Pro Ambulance employees.