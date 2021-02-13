RANTOUL — OSF HealthCare will open an urgent-care facility in Rantoul later this year.
The center will be opened in the building that formerly housed Aaron’s Rent to Own at 841 Broadmeadow Road, just northeast of Walmart.
A targeted opening date for OSF OnCall Urgent Care is set for June.
Molly Barnes, OSF’s director of operations, said OSF currently has 16 urgent-care clinics. It also plans to open a facility in Mattoon.
She said OSF began opening urgent-care locations three years ago.
“It’s a community need we started in 2018 in the Peoria area,” Barnes said.
Each site typically is staffed with care guides, a radiology technologist and one advanced practice provider. The care guides stay with the patient throughout the visit. Providers deliver basic urgent care.
Urgent-care facilities are typically built in convenient locations near neighborhoods and shopping areas.
OSF Media Relations Coordinator Libby Allison said the provider is “always looking for opportunities to expand services to people we serve. Rantoul makes a lot of sense.”
She said urgent-care facilities treat basic urgent needs such as colds, coughs, flu, strains, minor lacerations and fractures.
Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith said the facility is part of “an ongoing collaboration between OSF and Rantoul. They have shown a distinct interest in the growth of Rantoul.”
He said the location is strategic, with it being close to the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex, which will open this spring, and The Villas of Holly Brook assisted-living facility, which is already open. Both are located just south of where the urgent-care facility will operate.
“We welcome them as part of our community,” Smith said. “I know they’re looking forward to becoming part of the community.
“It’s a smart move on their part to be a part of our new progress. I’m hearing so much positivity in the community we haven’t heard in years.”