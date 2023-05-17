URBANA — Even before OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center decided to discontinue obstetrics services come September, the number of babies delivered at the Urbana hospital last year was a shadow of its former self.
There were 150 births at the hospital in 2022, compared with 400 the year before, according to President J.T. Barnhart.
In contrast, its neighbor, Carle Foundation Hospital, had 2,824 births last year.
OSF HealthCare announced Monday that labor and delivery would be discontinued at the Urbana hospital sometime in September and resumed the same month at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Births have been on hold at the Danville hospital since October due to staffing challenges.
OSF hopes to make the discontinuation of labor and delivery services at the Urbana hospital permanent, but will need permission from state regulators for that.
Barnhart said paperwork would be filed with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board in a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, he said, there are currently 40 excess labor and delivery beds in the region.
The drop-off in births at Heart of Mary last year coincided with Christie Clinic’s discontinuation of OB-GYN procedures at that hospital starting Dec. 1, 2021, and shifting those services in this area to Carle. That continues to be the case.
Christie has providers for prenatal and gynecologic patients in Champaign, at the new Christie Clinic at the Riverfront location in Danville and at multiple other clinic sites in the area, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Candace McGregor.
“When hospital based-care is needed, Christie Clinic patients are served by our providers at Carle Foundation Hospital for both labor and delivery and gynecologic care,” she said.
Barnhart said OSF tried to build its OB-GYN provider group in Urbana, but hasn’t had great success with that over the last 18 months.
Meetings are being conducted individually with all affected staff at the Urbana hospital to let them know opportunities for them at the Danville hospital, he said.
“It is our goal to keep team members at OSF,” Barnhart said.
Carle Health has been in the loop about the changes coming up with OSF and, in fact, helped Sacred Heart get its labor and delivery services restarted in September, according to Kayla Banks, Carle’s vice president of women’s and children’s services and diagnostics.
“We’ve had a long history of our Carle physicians in OB-GYN providing services and doing deliveries at the Danville facility, and we were able to successfully recruit a second OB-GYN Carle physician (in Danville) who will be starting with us this summer,” she said.
Carle Foundation Hospital has been receiving a fair volume of patients from the Vermilion County area coming there for deliveries, Banks said, “and obviously, we recognize that isn’t an ideal care plan for those patients to have to travel for those services.”
Carle can handle an influx of additional births after labor and delivery ceases at Heart of Mary — both because Vermilion County patients will have Sacred Heart available again for deliveries and because Carle has been making changes at the Urbana hospital to prepare, Banks said.
That includes adding staff and hiring two more OB-GYN physicians to begin in Champaign-Urbana this summer, plus adding to its team of midwives, she said.
“I think we are ready for the changes and take our role as the community’s safety net very seriously, and are prepared for these types of changes as they come,” she said.
Sacred Heart President Ned Hill said the birthing unit at that hospital was operating only at half-capacity when it closed in October, and he’s confident it can meet the needs for both Danville-area patients and any who choose to come from Champaign-Urbana when it reopens.