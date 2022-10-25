CHAMPAIGN — Now that retailers are beginning to make over-the-counter hearing aids available, a local expert urges taking one main step before you buy:
Make sure you’re evaluated by an audiologist first, to find out if you would actually benefit from hearing aids and to make sure you don’t have any red flag conditions that should be checked out by a doctor, urged Sadie Braun, an audiologist and speech and hearing science professor at the University of Illinois.
The Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule this past August that created a new category of hearing aids that can be purchased directly from retailers without a prescription and without fittings and adjustments by professionals.
These new hearing aids are intended for people 18 and older with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss. And they may be a more affordable option for those who can’t afford the several-thousand-dollar cost for prescription hearing aids.
Among the major retailers making over-the-counter hearing aids available are Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Best Buy. Walmart, which began making the devices available last week, is listing a price range of $199 to $999 a pair.
Prescription hearing aids can run, on average, from $3,000 to $7,000, but only about a quarter of people who could benefit from hearing aids are using them, at least partly due to the cost, according to Braun.
“I’m hopeful that over-the-counter hearing aids will help break down those barriers,” she said.
She advises starting out with an audiology exam, even though that’s not required to buy over-the-counter hearing aids, because buying without an exam means relying on self-diagnosis, she said.
For example, perceived hearing loss could actually be the result of something such as an infection or ear wax blockage, Braun said, and “they might not even need a hearing aid.”
Those who could benefit from hearing aids may also not know if their hearing loss is mild-to-moderate or more severe because hearing loss tends to come on gradually, she said.
“You get used to it very slowly over time, and you don’t realize what you’re not hearing,” she said.
What’s mild-to-moderate hearing impairment? Some signs include speech seeming to be muffled, having trouble hearing in a group or noisy area or on the phone, having to turn up volumes on the TV or radio and needing to ask people to speak more clearly or to talk louder, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.
You may be following what someone is saying, Braun said, but bits and pieces of what’s being said are lost.
Another reason to have an exam before buying hearing aids is that a number of red-flag symptoms related to hearing issues that need to be evaluated by a physician — such as dizziness, tinnitus (ringing or other noise in the ear or ears that isn’t caused by external sounds), pain or discomfort in the ear or redness in the eardrums — could be overlooked, Braun said.
Over-the-counter hearing aids do have the potential to help many, she said, though, “that is still to be determined.”
More of Braun’s advice to consider before buying over-the-counter:
- Be aware that over-the-counter devices will come with a wide range of features that will vary from product to product, and may not be as technology-heavy as prescription hearing aids. So, for example, some may not work as well for you in noisy settings.
- You’ll be buying without trying them out first, so be sure and check carefully for policies on returns and refunds.
- Lowest-price over-the-counter hearing aids may mean fewer features and less adjustable devices.
“That may not be true all the time, but I feel you kind of get what you pay for,” Braun said.
- Be sure you are actually buying hearing aids. There are also personal sound-amplifying products on the market, but they’re intended for people who need them in certain situations and who don’t have hearing loss.
- Over-the-counter hearing aids are intended to be self-fitted. To use them successfully, you shouldn’t be afraid of technology and you should be able to manage technology well.
Some of the patients she sees could figure out over-the-counter hearing aids on their own, Braun said, but a large number of others don’t have the technology know-how and prefer to rely on professionals to make needed adjustments and troubleshoot problems.