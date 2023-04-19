URBANA — The owners of University Rehabilitation Center of C-U have filed a plan with the state to close the facility.
Owner William “Avi” Rothner confirmed Wednesday evening to The News-Gazette that a closure plan has been filed for the facility, formerly the Champaign County Nursing Home, but declined to provide any details.
Rothner appeared before the Champaign County Board last month asking it to waive a restrictive covenant in a 2019 sale contract so the facility at 500 S. Art Bartell Road, U, could be sold to a buyer who wants to operate a substance-abuse treatment center there.
The agreement Rothner’s company signed with the county requires that the nursing home continue to be operated as such until 2028.
Rothner told the board last month that the nursing home has racked up millions of dollars in losses, and the mortgage on the facility had gone unpaid for eight months.
The county board asked him to return with further information.
County board Chair Kyle Patterson said county officials were notified of the closure plan Tuesday, and he believes employees were given a 60-day notice.
The closure won’t be discussed at tonight’s county board meeting, he said, but “we’re exploring our options.”