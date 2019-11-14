CHAMPAIGN — People affected by suicide loss can take part in an upcoming program at Parkland College.
The college will host the 2019 International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event at 8:15 a.m. Nov. 23 in Room U140 at the college’s student union.
“International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope,” said spokeswoman Ruthie Counter. “Attending a Survivor Day event is an opportunity for loss survivors to discover that they are not alone in their experience of losing someone they know and love to suicide.”
Participants will view a documentary film entitled “Pathways to Healing: Hope After Suicide Loss,” followed by a panel discussion with suicide and mental health professionals.
An art activity, community resource information and a visit with a comfort dog will be available.
To register for this free event, go to afsp.org/survivor_day/champaign-illinois-3/.