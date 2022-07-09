URBANA — Another plasma collection center may open in Champaign-Urbana.
The Urbana City Council will vote Monday on a special-use permit sought by Charlotte, N.C.-based Octapharma Plasma Inc. to open a plasma collection center at 220 N. Broadway Ave., U.
The center would be in 12,000 square feet of the 31,500 square foot building that formerly housed a Save-A-Lot grocery store.
If the permit is approved, the Urbana location would be the 10th in Illinois for Octapharma, which operates more than 160 plasma collection centers across the U.S.
About half of what is in human blood is plasma, and it’s what remains after red and white blood cells, platelets and other components are removed.
Donor plasma can be used to treat severe trauma injuries, burns and shock. Proteins in plasma can also be used to create medications to treat certain diseases.
In the U.S. alone, nearly 10,000 units of plasma are needed every day, according to the American Red Cross.
Among the existing plasma centers in Champaign-Urbana are CSL Plasma at 312 W. Kirby Ave., C, Talecris Plasma Resources at 241 S. Mattis Ave., C, and Kedplasma USA at 907 W. Lincoln Ave., U.
The ImpactLife blood center in Urbana also collects plasma.
The proposed site of the Octapharma center is zoned B-4 central business, and the plasma collection center would be permitted in that zoning with a special-use permit, according to a memo to the council from city planner Kat Trotter.
The city staff is recommending approval of the special-use permit, Trotter said.
The center would operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and average about 215 procedures a day, according to Trotter’s memo.
It would employ 25-30 people on the site, with a combined 42 employees and donors expected to be the most on site at any one time, according to the plan the company provided to the city.