URBANA — Premier Cooperative Inc. has given Carle Rural Health and Farm Safety a $10,000 gift to support Progressive Ag Safety Days, an effort to make farm and rural life safer for kids and their communities.
“This contribution is a strong investment in our farming population’s safety and health,” said Amy Rademaker, Carle’s rural health and farm safety coordinator. “It will help jump-start and expand our programs in a virtual platform while we continue to share potentially life-saving education and information.”
Premier Cooperative Inc. is an Illinois farmer-owned cooperative with 26 locations in central Illinois.