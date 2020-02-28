CHAMPAIGN — Rising fear about the spread of coronavirus disease COVID-19 has wiped out the supply of face masks at several local stores.
But unless you buy the right kind of facial protection device and know how to fit and wear it properly, it won’t do you much good anyway, local health officials warned.
“It’s not as simple as slapping a mask on your face,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Pryde posted a coronavirus update on Facebook this week, advising the community to stock up on enough food, medicine and other supplies to be able to stay home for two weeks, if that becomes necessary.
There aren’t any cases in Champaign County, she said, but epidemics can occur quickly as the virus spreads around the world.
There are currently 60 known cases in the U.S., “and our guess is that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Pryde said.
About those facial masks: Pryde said she’s seen people wearing the wrong kinds of facial protection and wearing masks incorrectly — including, in one case, someone with a mask on upside down — all over the community.
“I see people all the time in masks, and I just want to scream, 'You’re not wearing that right,'” she said.
The proper device will be labeled a NIOSH-approved N-95 respirator, and health care workers who use them are fit-tested to make sure they’re sealed properly, Pryde said.
“We don’t want people to have a false sense of security,” she said.
N-95 respirators are intended to fit closely and can block very small particles. They’re not intended for use by children and people with facial hair, and even worn correctly, they won’t completely eliminate the risk of illness and death, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Face (surgical) masks, on the other hand, are more loose-fitting masks that can help block large-particle droplets. Worn by someone with the flu or respiratory symptoms, they can help protect others from the spread of germs through coughing and sneezing.
Dr. Robert Healy, chief medical quality officer at Carle, said Carle has a good supply of N-95 respirator masks for its caregivers, and these masks are really intended to be worn by people who aren’t sick taking care of people who are.
He also warned that N-95 respirators are going to be ineffective for people who don’t know how to fit and use them.
“You need training to use them effectively,” he said. “People just buying them and trying to use them, probably not effective.”
Both Ace Hardware stores in Champaign are sold out of respirator masks and others.
Jerry Davis, manager at the Ace Hardware store at 2811 W. Kirby Ave., C, said that store did have N-95 respirators and other masks, but they’re sold out and, “unfortunately, all the vendors are out of them now.”
That store also was stocking a paper disposable mask, he said, and customers bought all those, too.
“We’re completely out of everything, because people are getting desperate, now,” he said.
Mark Brune, manager at the Ace Hardware at 2021 S. Neil St., C, said that store has been sold out of N-95 respirator masks for days, and customers continue to ask for them.
“As far as I understand, they won’t be available in this area till about April,” he said.
Carey Miller, the front-end manager at Menards, Champaign, said that store also has sold out of the supply it had.
Pryde urged everyone looking to buy N-95 respirator masks to consider that these masks are going to be most urgently needed by health care workers and supply is running low.
She and Healy also advised taking similar precautions used to help prevent the spread of flu.
While there’s not a coronavirus vaccine, there are other protective steps, among them washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, disinfecting surfaces touched by sick people, staying home when you’re sick, covering up coughing and sneezes and staying alert to updates from public health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Not everyone who becomes infected with coronavirus will need to be hospitalized, and for those who do, Carle has adequate isolation rooms and intensive care unit beds throughout its system, Healy said.
About 80 percent of those who become infected will have just a mild disease, similar to a cold, he said.