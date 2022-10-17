URBANA — The deadline to pay 2021 property taxes has come and gone without a penny paid this year on the tax bill for University Rehabilitation Center, an Urbana nursing home facing an uncertain future.
As of Monday, the nursing home's owner, Evanston-based University Rehab Real Estate LLC, hadn’t paid either of the two installments that were due June 1 and Sept. 1 on 2021 property taxes on the nursing home, according to Champaign County records.
With both taxes and penalties included, University Rehab Real Estate LLC currently owes the county $284,482.
According to county Supervisor of Assessments Paula Bates, an appeal had been filed on the nursing home's assessment for 2021 taxes payable this year, and the county board of review lowered the assessment a bit.
An appeal has also been filed on the assessment for the 2022 tax year for which payments won’t come due until 2023, and that appeal hasn’t yet been decided, she said.
County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the 243-bed nursing home’s taxes likely remain unpaid because the owner wants to sell the facility at 500 Art Bartell Road.
“They don’t want to pay them,” she said.
That’s not uncommon when a property owner is trying to sell, to get as much money out of the sale as possible, she said.
The facility, which was formerly operated as the Champaign County Nursing Home, was renamed in 2019 after the county sold it to its current for-profit operator.
The county board last week unanimously rejected the current owner’s request to change some terms of the 2019 sales agreement that would pave the way to sell the property again to a company looking to operate a substance-abuse treatment center there.
Among the terms of the 2019 sale is that the nursing home must remain a nursing home until 2028 and employees and residents who were there at the time of the sale must be maintained until that year.
Those terms don’t preclude the current owner from closing the nursing home and leaving it as an empty building, Kloeppel said. The owners are currently losing money on the facility while it remains open, she said.
That’s reflected in declining property-tax bills on the nursing home, which have dropped from $293,916 for the 2019 tax year to $272,931 for the 2020 tax year to $270,240 for the 2021 tax year, according to county records.
“I think this is going to come back to the board,” Kloeppel said of the owner's wish to sell the nursing home, though she added, “I don’t know which way this is going to go.”