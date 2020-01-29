DANVILLE — The PulsePoint Respond app, launched more than two years ago in Champaign County to help boost the survival rate for cardiac arrest, will be launched in Vermilion County on Friday.
The app works by alerting users trained to administer CPR — and who may be nearer to cardiac-arrest victims than an ambulance on the way — to come to the rescue of anyone experiencing cardiac arrest at a public location.
An alert is dispatched to app users at the same time the ambulance is dispatched.
Cardiac arrest is caused by an electrical malfunction of the heart, and it’s often fatal because people don’t get help fast enough.
Treatment includes cardiopulmonary resuscitation to increase blood flow to the heart and an electrical shock from a defibrillator to stop the abnormal rhythm.
PulsePoint was launched in Champaign County in 2017 by Presence Regional EMS and METCAD, the local emergency-dispatch response agency. OSF HealthCare took over this program after buying the former Presence Health hospitals in Urbana and Danville and has donated the software for use in Vermilion County, according to Dr. Kurt Bloomstrand, medical director of OSF East Central Illinois EMS.
The whole point of the PulsePoint Respond app is to boost the CPR response rate of bystanders when cardiac arrest occurs in a non-hospital public location, Bloomstrand said.
Nationally, about 350,000 people who aren’t in the hospital collapse from cardiac arrest every year, and less than half of the victims get potentially life-saving CPR treatment from a bystander, he said. Only 12 percent of the victims survive.
“Twelve percent; that’s not good odds,” Bloomstrand said.
The PulsePoint Response app and a related app that provides a map of the nearest automated external defibrillators are both available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Bloomstrand said the PulsePoint app program in Champaign County has continued to gain traction and more users since it was launched. As of Monday, there were 7,201 subscribers to PulsePoint Respond in Champaign County, he said.
“We’ve had a lot of users who have shown up on the scene to assist,” Bloomstrand said.