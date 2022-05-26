CHAMPAIGN — State health officials say they've received reports of four rabid bats in Illinois, including one in Champaign County, since May 15.
Other counties with rabid bats in the past couple of weeks include Jackson, Macon and Will, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Bats are the most common carriers of rabies in Illinois and responsible for most human rabies cases in the U.S., according to Amaal Tokars, acting director of the state health agency.
“While there is a preventive treatment for rabies, it is one of the deadliest diseases we know,” she said.
A bite from a rabid animal can be fatal if not treated. Rabies can also be transmitted if saliva from an infected animal makes contact with a person's eyes, nose or mouth or an open wound, according to public health officials.
They advise the following:
- Don’t touch, feed or bring a wild animal into your home or unintentionally attract wild animals, for example, by leaving garbage cans uncovered.
- Make sure vaccinations are up to date for pets and livestock. If a pet is exposed to a high-risk wild animal, such as a bat, skunk, raccoon, fox or coyote, contact a veterinarian immediately.
- Close openings where bats can enter homes and other buildings, and if a bat is inside your home, don’t release it outdoors until speaking with local animal-control or health departments.