CHAMPAIGN — Increasing cases of flu across the U.S. plus winter weather are adding up to a critical shortage of type O blood, according to the American Red Cross.
The agency said Monday it has less than a three-day supply of type O blood on hand, and is urgently in need of donors.
All blood types are needed.
Driving up the need has been flu cases spreading across the country and keeping some donors home sick and the impact of winter-weather threats on scheduled blood drives, according to the Red Cross.
The Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives in the area, as follows:
In Champaign
— Jan. 29: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St.
— Feb. 4: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newman Hall, 604 E. Armory Ave.
In Urbana:
— Jan. 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St.
— Feb. 12 and 14: Noon to 4 p.m., Illini Union.
— Feb. 19: Noon to 5 p.m., Illini Union.
In Rantoul:
— Feb. 3: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Christian Life Community Church youth building, 300 N. Maplewood Drive.
In Clinton:
— Feb. 6: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Hall, 514 N. Monroe St.
In Gibson City:
— Feb. 17: noon to 5:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 401 N. Church St.