DANVILLE — It will be at least a few months before the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville may be able to reopen, an OSF hospital official said Friday.
As of Tuesday, with the temporary closure of OSF’s Danville birthing unit, expectant moms who would have normally delivered at Sacred Heart have been redirected to OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Erin Rogers, interim president at OSF Heart of Mary, said the Peoria-based OSF system is in the process of recruiting obstetrics and gynecology providers for the Danville hospital, but that process can take several months.
This shift has been the result of staffing shortages being experienced not only locally but across the U.S., Rogers said.
OSF had two OB/GYN physicians doing deliveries at the Danville hospital — one who left several months ago and one who left recently, she said. Carle providers were also doing births at that hospital, she said.
Christie Clinic offers prenatal care at its clinic at 735 N. Logan Ave., Danville, but “we have not delivered (babies) in Danville for several years,” said Christie Dr. Candace McGregor.
“Christie Clinic obstetricians and nurse midwives deliver babies at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana,” she said.
Rogers said OSF Heart of Mary’s Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center has the capacity to handle Danville patients.
It has seven labor and delivery rooms and 10 recovery rooms, and is a certified Baby Friendly hospital, she said. It also has a Level 2-plus special care nursery for infants born from 30-40 weeks, she said.
In terms of providers, there are two OB/GYN physicians through OSF’s medical group and a nurse midwife at the Urbana location, and one of those doctors will be going to Danville a couple of times a week for prenatal visits, Rogers said.
Prenatal care also remains available in Danville from an OSF nurse midwife, she said.