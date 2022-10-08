DANVILLE — With one recent knee replacement surgery behind her and the other knee replacement coming up early next year, retired Danville teacher Doni Duckett is in a bind.
Her orthopedic surgeon is at Carle Health, and for her and other state retirees, uncertainty remains about whether their future care at Carle will be covered under the new health plan the state has contracted with, an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO.
The Aetna plan will be offered to retirees statewide as their only state-sponsored option, and Carle currently lacks a contract with the new Aetna Medicare Advantage plan.
Meanwhile, enrollment for the 2023 health plan year for state retirees is set to begin Nov. 1.
Without knowing which doctors will accept the Aetna plan, Duckett said, “it’s kind of like trying to bake a cake without an oven.”
Duckett, who taught school in Danville for 38 years and retired in 2010, had her first knee replacement surgery Sept. 19, and is still recovering. She has to wait three to four months before she can have the second knee replacement she needs, and wants to have that second surgery with the same Carle doctor, she said.
The situation she and other retirees are in is disturbing, Duckett said.
“We’re just holding our breath,” she said.
Carle Health officials said they had no update Friday on whether Carle will come to terms with Aetna on a contract, but they did release this statement:
“Carle values and appreciates the many people who trust us with their health care needs and remains steadfast in its commitment to improving health by providing highly accessible care and service. Unfortunately, we do not have anything new to share at this point, but we are still in negotiations.”
Given how soon enrollment is approaching and the lack of information about providers, Duckett said, she and some fellow retired teachers in Danville plan to meet soon to explore other possible options for health coverage that would allow her to keep her primary care doctor at Christie Clinic and her orthopedic surgeon at Carle.
Illinois Central Management Services spokeswoman Cathy Kwiatkowski said there will be multiple in-person and virtual information sessions on the new Aetna health plan beginning at the end of this month.
When dates and locations for those sessions are available, they’ll be posted on the CMS Total Retiree Advantage Illinois program website, she said.