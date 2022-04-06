CHAMPAIGN — Over the past decade, Melissa Pappas has counseled drug users, provided mental health care for Illinois prisoners and worked with troubled adolescent boys.
Now she’s leading Rosecrance’s mental and behavioral health services based in Champaign.
Pappas, of Mahomet, was recently named executive director of Rosecrance Central Illinois.
A married mother of a 2-year-old, Pappas is originally from Texas, but as a child, she moved around a lot with her family for her father’s job as an agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, she said.
She got a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University in psychology and a master’s from SIU’s Rehabilitation Institute in rehabilitation counseling.
Originally a biology major in college, she already had an interest in psychology in college and became interested in her current field when someone she knew was battling substance abuse, she said.
Before coming to work for Rosecrance last year, Pappas worked as a substance-abuse counselor at Centerstone in Carbondale, as a mental-health professional providing clinical screenings and assessments for prisoners in the Illinois Department of Corrections and as a clinical supervisor for Nexus Family Healing in Onarga for a residential program for boys 11-15 with sexually problematic behavior.
She first began at Rosecrance in October implementing federally funded programs, among them recently launched The Living Room in Champaign, which is intended to provide a quiet and safe respite for people in the midst of emotional distress, and a program providing intensive case-management services for people with severe mental illness.
She also launched psychiatric services at Rosecrance Central Illinois and has been heading Rosecrance’s crisis co-responder outreach with Urbana police. The crisis co-resonder team follows up on calls to police related to mental- or behavioral-health crises to try and connect people to community services that can help them.
Rosecrance is currently in the process of meeting with local law-enforcement agencies in hope of expanding that kind of outreach, she said.
Among the facilities Pappas is overseeing in her new position are Rosecrance Central Illinois’ substance-abuse residential treatment center at 2302 Moreland Blvd., C, its outpatient mental-health and substance-abuse treatment facility at 801 N. Walnut St., C, and its substance-abuse outpatient treatment facility in Danville.