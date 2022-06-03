CHAMPAIGN — Seven years after Rosecrance first began serving Champaign-Urbana, its mental-health and substance-abuse treatment services in the community are set to expand again, starting July 1.
The need for more treatment is there, and it’s been escalating through the pandemic, according to Chief Operating Officer Carlene Cardosi.
Rosecrance Central Illinois has services in three facilities in Champaign, and will be expanding mental-health and substance-abuse treatment services at its 2302 Moreland Blvd. location.
The Moreland facility, which was opened in 2018, houses inpatient substance-abuse treatment and a recovery house.
Cardosi and Melissa Pappas, executive director of Rosecrance Central Illinois, said the Moreland building has some excess space that will be used for more outpatient substance-abuse and mental-health treatment.
Those services will also continue at Rosecrance’s facility at 801 N. Walnut St., C, she said.
“We cannot grow anymore out of Walnut,” Pappas said. “We are out of capacity at Walnut, so in order to meet the needs of the community, we are using Moreland to grow those programs.”
Also starting July 1, the Moreland facility will become home to Rosecrance’s crisis residential program now housed in C-U at Home’s building at 70 E. Washington St., C.
That program, for teens and adults 18 and older, is a 14-day stabilization program for those in mental-health crisis. At the Moreland facility, it will grow from seven to 10 beds, according to Pappas.
Rosecrance further plans to offer a new substance-abuse treatment option at Moreland starting July 1 called partial hospitalization for those unable — sometimes due to family obligations — to enter a residential program, she said.
It will offer intensive treatment several hours a day for participants who will go home at the end of the day.
By expanding at Moreland, Cardosi and Pappas said Rosecrance will be able to add mental-health treatment capacity for 200 to 300 more patients, plus additional capacity for substance-abuse treatment.
Even with additional mental-health treatment capacity, though, Cardosi said, there will continue to be some unmet need for treatment in the community.
That’s not just an issue locally. According to data from early March, nearly 24 percent of adults in Illinois with symptoms of anxiety and depression for most of the previous seven days had an unmet need for counseling and therapy services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Nancy Chamberlain, spokeswoman for Rockford-based Rosecrance, said it is on track to serve a record number of people systemwide this year, more than 50,000.
Mental-health and substance-abuse issues often go hand in hand, and patients need treatment for both, Pappas said. Mental-health issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic, and some people self-medicate mental-health issues by abusing illicit substances.
“Trauma and mental illness are often triggers for substance abuse,” Pappas said.
If just the substance abuse is treated, it will often resurface if mental-health issues aren’t also treated, she said.
Rosecrance, which also offers services in Danville, expanded to central Illinois in 2016 when it completed a merger with the former Champaign mental-health treatment agency Community Elements. Rosecrance acquired the Prairie Center, a former substance-abuse treatment agency in Champaign-Urbana, in 2018.
Cardosi said no changes are planned for Rosecrance services in Danville.