URBANA — An ongoing surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among children has continued to fill hospital beds — so much that Carle Foundation Hospital has added overflow pediatric beds in an area of the hospital formerly set aside for adults with COVID-19.
A highly contagious respiratory infection that can be dangerous for infants and young children, RSV began picking up earlier in the fall, and cases can be expected to continue through the spring, according to Dr. Brent Reifsteck, medical director for children’s services at Carle Health.
Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana has a 22-bed pediatric unit that includes a dozen pediatric intensive-care beds and has added 11 more pediatric beds in the overflow area, Reifsteck said.
The extra beds are not only to keep up with local demand but — when space and staffing permits — to be able to accept children with RSV from outside the area where pediatric intensive-care beds aren’t available, he said.
“It’s gotten to the point that peds ICU beds in the state are really scarce,” he said.
RSV — types of which can also sicken adults — isn’t the only respiratory illness circulating, but it’s currently the predominant one, Reifsteck said.
Most at risk among children for more severe RSV symptoms are infants and toddlers age 2 and younger, and those with other health conditions.
Reifsteck said he just recently admitted a 12-day-old baby to the hospital with RSV.
Older children, who have larger airways, tend to handle it better, and for some children, RSV symptoms are more like a common cold, he said.
“When kids end up in the hospital, especially the little ones, they’re really sick, basically expending all their energy just to survive, just to breathe,” Reifsteck said.
With good supportive care, though, most kids tend to do fairly well, he said.
RSV spreads through respiratory droplets, which is why there’s more of it spreading at a time many people are no longer masking for COVID-19, Reifsteck said.
This year, cases dropped back down in the spring — until after summer, when kids went back to school without masks, he said.
Now, “the numbers that we’re seeing are higher than most any other season,” he said.
Outpatient visits for RSV and influenza-like illness are also fairly high, he said.
Two factors helping keep up with the demand for care: Reifsteck said the area is seeing just a scattering of influenza, though hospital officials are keeping an eye on flu levels now that it’s hit the high level in Illinois.
“If we get an influenza surge on top of RSV and we get a lot of kids in the hospital with that, that’s just one more strain on the system,” he said.
Also, for now, COVID-19 — which is at the medium level of community spread in Champaign, Ford and Douglas counties and at a low level in Piatt and Vermilion counties — isn’t driving up hospital demand.
As of Monday, Carle Health was caring for 22 COVID-19 patients system-wide, 13 of them at the Urbana hospital, with none in intensive care.
With the holiday season approaching, Reifsteck has one piece of advice to help keep more kids out of the hospital with RSV, but it could be hard for grandparents to take:
“If a baby does not belong to you, you should not be kissing them,” he said.
Carle also advises masking for anyone with cold-like symptoms and suggests that everyone considering masking in indoor congested places.
Be aware, also, that most children tend to handle influenza well, unless they’re sick with two viruses, such as both RSV and flu seen in one child recently, Reifsteck said. While there’s no vaccine to prevent RSV, making sure kids are up to date on vaccines for flu and COVID-19 could help prevent a hospitalization down the road, he said.
For parents in doubt about when to seek medical care for kids with respiratory symptoms, how much work is going into breathing is the hallmark, Reifsteck said. And, he said, there are red flags that arise in every parent’s brain that lets them know something isn’t right.
“When that red flag goes up in a parent’s brain, it’s really important that they listen to it and take action,” he said.