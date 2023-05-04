How they scored Following are Leapfrog findings for all three Urbana and Danville hospitals, compared to other hospitals across the nation:
Carle Foundation Hospital:
- Infections: Better than average on Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), infection in the blood, infection in the urinary tract and sepsis infection after surgery; average on MRSA and worse than average on surgical site infections after colon surgery. Surgery problems: Better than average on surgical wound splits open; worse than average on dangerous object left in body, death from serious treatable complications, blood leakage, kidney injury after surgery, serious breathing problems and accidental cuts and tears. Safety problems: Better than average on falls causing broken hips, collapsed lung and air or gas bubble in blood; average on harmful events; worse than average on patient falls with injuries and dangerous blood clots. Error prevention practices: Better than average on doctors ordering medications through a computer and safe medication administration; worse than average on hand-washing, communication about medicines and communication about discharge; declined to report on staff working together to prevent errors. Staff: Better than average on specially-trained doctors caring for intensive care patients; worse than average on communication with doctors, communication with nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff; declined to report on effective leadership to prevent errors and enough qualified nurses.
OSF Heart of Mary:
- Infections: Above average on infection in the blood and sepsis after surgery; below average on C. diff and urinary tract infection; data on MRSA and surgical site infection after colon surgery not available. Problems with surgery: Better than average on dangerous object left in body, surgical wound splits open,blood leakage, kidney injury after surgery, serious breathing problem and accidental cuts and tears; data on deaths from serious treatable complications unavailable. Safety problems: Better than average on harmful events, falls causing broken hips, dangerous blood clot and air or gas bubble in the blood; worse than average on dangerous bed sores, patient falls and injuries and collapsed lung. Error prevention practices: Better than average on doctors ordering medications through a computer, safe medication administration, communication about medicines, communication about discharge and staff working together to prevent errors; worse than average on hand-washing. Staff: Better than average on effective leadership to prevent errors, enough qualified nurses, specially trained doctors caring for intensive care patients, communication with doctors, communication with nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff.
OSF Sacred Heart:
- Infections: Worse than average on C. diff, infection in the blood, urinary tract infection and sepsis after surgery; data on MRSA and surgical site infection after colon surgery not available. Problems with surgery: Better than average on dangerous object left in body, surgical wound splits open, blood leakage, kidney injury after surgery, serious breathing problem and accidental cuts and tears; data on death from serious treatable complications not available. Safety problems: Better than average on dangerous bed sores, patient falls and injuries, falls causing broken hips, collapsed lung and air or gas bubble in the blood; worse than average on harmful events and dangerous blood clots. Error prevention practices: Better than average on doctors ordering medication through a computer, safe medication administration and staff working together to prevent errors; worse than average on hand-washing, communication about medicines and communication about discharge.
Staff: Better than average on effective leadership to prevent errors, enough qualified nurses, communication with nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff; worse than average on specially trained doctors caring for intensive care patients and communication with doctors.
URBANA — The latest safety grades for thousands of hospitals across the U.S. are out, and none of the three hospitals in Urbana and Danville got an “A.”
The Leapfrog Group, a health-care watchdog organization, gave Carle Foundation Hospital a “B” grade, marking the first time Carle’s flagship hospital in Urbana hasn’t scored a top grade since 2020.
Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon said Carle’s grade isn’t a reflection of any reduction in quality or consistency of care at the hospital.
“We made the decision in recent years not to participate in this safety rating system and have not provided full data for it to measure against, which is the sole reason for this decline,” she said. “Carle is dedicated to the safety and quality of care of everyone we serve to improve health outcomes.”
Leapfrog bases its grades on 30 safety measures, among them six types of infections, seven categories of problems connected to surgeries, practices to prevent errors and such issues as patient falls that cause injuries, dangerous blood clots, dangerous bed sores and collapsed lungs.
Of the 111 Illinois hospitals included for the latest ratings, 30 got “A” grades.
Carle Foundation Hospital has had consecutive “A” safety grades from Leapfrog for both spring and fall ratings for the previous two years.
Grades for OSF HealthCare’s hospitals in Urbana and Danville also changed this spring.
OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, also got a “B” grade, up one grade from last year, and OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, slid one letter grade, from a “B” to a “C.”
OSF spokesman Tim Ditman said the system was pleased to see the improvement in Heart of Mary’s grade, and he attributed it to employees’ commitment to safety and quality of care.
“We know there is more work to be done at OSF Heart of Mary, as well as at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville,” he said. “We support the transparency about quality and safety that the Leapfrog grades provide.”
On a national level, Leapfrog reported a significant increase in health-care-associated infections and a continued decline in patient experience as reported by patients and correlated with their outcomes.
The risk of three health-care-associated infections — MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), central line-associated bloodstream infections and catheter-associated urinary tract infections — was at a five-year high for the period covered, which included the COVID-19 pandemic period of late 2021 and 2022.
Health care-associated infections are among the leading causes of death in the U.S., and they also lengthen hospital stays and boost hospital costs, according to Leah Binder, Leapfrog’s president and CEO.
“Our pre-pandemic data showed improved HAI (health-care-associated infection) measures, but spring 2023 safety grades data spotlights how hospital responses to the pandemic led to a decline in patient safety and HAI management.”