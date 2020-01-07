MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center has become an in-network provider for Health Alliance Medical Plans members.
Health Alliance and the Coles County health system have entered into a five-year contract for all Health Alliance health plans, the Champaign-based insurer announced Tuesday.
The new contract covers Health Alliance individual and employer group products. A contract between Health Alliance and Sarah Bush Lincoln for Health Alliance Medicare Advantage plans will continue, the insurer said.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pluard said the health system has experienced much growth in recent years and is now in areas where Health Alliance has a considerable share of the health insurance market.
“We needed to be active in this health plan to better serve the community,” he said.