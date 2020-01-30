'She's really my kid's guardian angel'
Two weeks after collapsing in the cafeteria under cardiac arrest, Salt Fork High School senior Katie Fritz returned to class — and was able to personally thank school nurse Jenny Birge: 'I can honestly say she saved my life.'
CATLIN — Katie Fritz doesn’t remember what happened to her Jan. 16.
The Salt Fork High School senior has no memory of collapsing in the school’s cafeteria — or the quick-thinking, life-saving actions of those around her.
“I had to have friends tell me what happened,” she said.
It started as typical school day for Fritz, an active, straight-A student. She drove her younger sister Olivia, a freshman, to the building and followed her routine.
Fritz wasn’t feeling well in the morning, so she took Tylenol, then went about her day.
At lunchtime, without warning, everything changed. Fritz had a cardiac event and fell over. Salt Fork school nurse Jenny Birge was paged at 12:22 p.m. and rushed to her aid.
“She had a very, very faint pulse, but I could tell with her breathing that it was not seizure, it was cardiac,” Birge said.
Fritz stopped breathing. Birge immediately began administering CPR.
Birge needed the school’s automated external defibrillator. Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox ran to get the device.
“We’re sitting there, looking at a student that we care about, wondering what the outcome is going to be,” Cox said. “Especially when the nurse says those words: ‘She doesn’t have a pulse.’”
Birge put the AED pads on Fritz. She shocked her the first time, then resumed compressions.
Catlin police Officer Tad Beddow arrived and began to assist Birge.
The AED called for a second shock, which helped restore Fritz’s heart rhythm.
Salt Fork girls’ basketball coach Brian Russell kept talking to Fritz, encouraging her.
“‘You got to stay with us. You’ve got to fight,’” Russell recalled saying.
The device called for a third shock. It worked.
“I will never forget, I could feel the heart beating after we got it back,” Birge said.
Cox has been in education for 18 years and had never seen the AED used. Same for Birge.
“Out in the community, this is my first save. This is my first time,” she said. “They say adrenaline kicks in and training kicks in.”
Paramedics came and Fritz was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was later moved to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Birge stayed in touch with the family as Fritz was treated. There were a few scary moments early, but soon the prognosis turned more positive.
Fritz was diagnosed with prolonged QT Syndrome type 2. It’s a congenital disorder that she didn’t realize she had. She had an internal defibrillator implanted and is on heart medication.
She won’t be able to continue her sports career. She played basketball and ran track and cross country for the Storm.
Being in excellent physical shape helped Fritz survive.
Happy outcome
Fritz, 16, returned to school Wednesday for the first time since Jan. 16.
“I’m incredibly fortunate,” Fritz said. “I am very thankful and consistent of one emotion, and that’s gratitude for Mrs. Birge. I can honestly say she saved my life.”
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Fritz will be honored during the Senior Night basketball game against Chrisman.
“I would assume emotions are going to be pretty high,” said Katie’s dad, Jared. “Just to be in that moment. To again recognize how close we came to not having a Senior Night. That’s what really starts to get at you.”
A pediatric cardiologist from Carle will publicly recognize Birge.
“We’re grateful that all the staff reacted quickly and that Jenny just was absolutely amazing in how she handled the situation saving her life,” Cox said. “We’re so excited to have Katie coming back to school.”
Birge, who lives in Catlin, has been at Salt Fork for 11 years and a nurse for 15. She is a CPR instructor.
She is still trying to process what happened on Jan. 16.
“It doesn’t seem real,” Birge said.
She is close to the Salt Fork students.
“These are my babies,” Birge said. “I’ve had these kids since kindergarten. I know their moms. I know their dads. I know their siblings. Our kids play sports together.
“Everybody knows everybody.”
Birge saw Fritz last Friday for the first time since the incident.
“I just kept hugging her and hugging her and hugging her,” Birge said. “Of course, I was crying. I told her, ‘You’re meant to do great things. You’re a miracle.’”
Fritz called it “an amazing moment.”
What did she say to Birge? “I told her, ‘Thank you. You saved my life.’”
Jared and Wendi Fritz are grateful for Birge, Cox, Russell and anyone else who helped save their daughter.
“This outcome is truly in the hands of the first responders doing the right things immediately and really assessing the situation,” Jared Fritz said. “A lot of folks aren’t that lucky.
“You can’t underscore the value of training and preparation.”
The Fritz family struggled to figure out the way to properly thank the first responders.
“My wife and I settled on flowers and an angel figurine for Jenny because she’s really my kid’s guardian angel,” Jared Fritz said. “You can’t say thank you enough; you can’t do enough.”
Bright future
Fritz will continue to attend basketball games. She remains a loyal supporter.
She participates in the school’s drama club and plays trombone in the band.
After graduating, Fritz plans to attend the University of South Florida in Tampa.
She wants to work with kids at the Shrine Hospitals as a prosthetic and orthotic physical therapist.
“There is nothing that can compare to saving a life,” Fritz said. “The only thing that I can do is get through college and hopefully change lives of my own.”
The health scare has her thinking about what is truly important.
“Don’t worry about the petty things of day-to-day life,” she said. “You have to see things in the big picture. And you have to be able to let negativity toward others go. In the grand scheme of things, when it becomes life or death, it doesn’t matter.”