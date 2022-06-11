CHAMPAIGN — Promise Healthcare plans to restart its dental program, SmileHealthy, in July.
Service has been paused since mid-May after the last dentist with the program left, but two new dentists will be joining SmileHealthy in July and August, according to Shea Ward, the organization’s marketing director.
Appointments can now be made for both returning and new dental patients, according to Ward.
One new dentist, Dr. Elizabeth Brito, will begin on July 13, and another, Dr. Olumayomide Coker will start in August.
Both are bilingual, with Brito speaking both English and Spanish, and Coker speaking English and French.
Dental services and school dental exams will also be returning to the Urbana School Health Center.
Promise Healthcare Medical Director Melonie Richardson said patients suffering from tooth or other oral pain should call now, rather than waiting until July.
Primary care providers at Promise Healthcare’s Frances Nelson Health Center, Champaign, are available to help manage symptoms, she said.
Promise Healthcare said it accepts Medicaid and private insurance for dental services and has a sliding fee scale for income-eligible patients.
Care is provided regardless of ability to pay, the organization said.