CHICAGO — Health officials are investigating a multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to Gold Medal flour.
There have been 13 illnesses reported nationally, three of them involving hospitalizations. Illinois has two cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
General Mills has issued a voluntary recall of 2-pound, 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour with “better if used by” dates of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.
No other types are currently affected.
Health officials are urging consumers to check their flour to see if the dates match those of the recall. Those who typically put flour in another container are being urged to dispose of it rather than risk an infection.
Salmonella symptoms include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramping.
, chills, fever, nausea, and dehydration and usually appear 12-72 hours after eating contaminated food.