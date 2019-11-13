CHAMPAIGN — Some new parents aren’t following recommended guidelines for safe infant sleep, and Illinois state police and the state Department of Children and Family Services are urging families to pay attention.
Last year, there were 143 infant deaths in the state directly related to unsafe sleep practices, according to state police.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the following to keep babies safest while they rest:
— Babies should be placed on their backs on a firm sleep surface — such as a crib or bassinet — and the sheet should fit tightly.
— Babies’ sleep spaces should be free of soft bedding such as blankets, pillows and crib bumper pads, plush toys and all other items.
— Babies should sleep in the same rooms as their parents for at least six months after birth — preferably a year.
The same room doesn’t mean the same bed for parents and infants, however.
While infant-parent room sharing can reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome by as much as 50 percent, babies should never sleep in the same beds as their parents.
To further reduce the risk of infant death, babies shouldn’t be exposed to smoke and shouldn’t be placed on cushioned chairs or couches — either alone or sleeping with parents.