SPRINGFIELD — Three East Central Illinois nursing homes have each been fined $25,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for violations involving resident safety.
The fines, announced Tuesday, were for “Type A” violations at Champaign- Urbana Nursing & Rehab in Savoy, Gardenview Manor in Danville and the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.
Type A violations under the state’s Nursing Home Care Act are for conditions in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result — or already has.
The latest fines handed down were for violations processed between January and March.
Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab, a 213-bed facility at 302 W. Burwash Ave., Savoy, was also issued a $2,200 fine for a lesser Type B violation.
The Type A violation was for failing to prevent verbal and physical abuse of a resident, according to the state agency. According to a report resulting from a November 2021 investigation, it resulted in the resident “having mental anguish” during and after the abuse by a certified nursing assistant.
According to the report, the resident first told the employee she needed to get ready for therapy after lunch and later “hollered out” to the employee after seeing her keep walking by her room.
The employee “came in and got face to face with me and screamed that she was not going to be yelled at and that she had been cleaning up (expletive) all day,” the report quotes the resident as saying.
It goes on to say the resident told the investigator, in tears, that the employee was screaming curse words at her and that she asked her to calm down.
“Then she grabbed my arm and yanked me over, and it hurt my arm,” the resident was quoted as saying in the report. “I was scared of her. I was scared she was going to hit me.”
The report states that the director of nursing told the employee she could resign or be fired.
The fine for Gardenview Manor, a 213-bed facility at 14792 Catlin-Tilton Road, Danville, was for failing to recognize an emergency change in a resident’s condition and failing to provide timely medical evaluation, care and intervention, according to the state health agency.
The fine for the Piatt County Nursing Home, a 100-bed facility at 1111 N. State St., Monticello, was for failing to provide safe supervision for two residents, resulting in falls for both residents, according to the state agency.