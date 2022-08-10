SPRINGFIELD — Four nursing homes in Urbana and Danville have each been fined $25,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for resident safety violations.
ClarkLindsey and University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign-Urbana, both in Urbana, and Gardenview Manor and Arcadia of Danville, both in Danville, all were fined for Type A violations.
Under state law, Type A violations are those in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious mental or physical harm will result or has resulted.
All four violations were processed in the second quarter of this year in connection with incidents that occurred during the first quarter.
According to a state agency report, ClarkLindsey failed to identify, implement and document individualized fall interventions for one of three residents reviewed for falls, resulting in one resident sustaining multiple falls with injuries and transfers to an emergency department while on anticoagulant therapy.
University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign-Urbana was said to failed to prevent falls in two of three residents reviewed for accidents on a sample list of four by failing to re-evaluate the need for positioning help for turning and positioning, failing to provide safe turning and positioning and failing to provide a safe transfer using a mechanical lift, according to a state report.
One of the residents fell from a bed onto the floor, suffering a right hip fracture, and another sustained a left ankle and knee fracture, the report said.
Arcadia of Danville was said to have failed to conduct thorough fall investigations and develop and conduct interventions for two of three residents reviewed for injuries in a sample list of seven, according to a state report.
One resident fell and sustained a brain bleed and right upper arm fracture and another resident who fell suffered a wound to the back of the head, the report said.
Gardenview Manor was said to have failed to put into operation its policy regarding physician notification of changes in a resident’s condition and recognize when a resident needs emergent medical intervention.
As a result, a resident didn’t receive needed emergency medical treatment in a timely manor, despite exhibiting significant decline and physical status over the course of five-and-a-half hours. The resident died of hemorrhagic shock secondary to a tear of the tissue of the lower esophagus, according to an agency report.