SAVOY — State health authorities have ordered a Savoy nursing home to pay more than $100,000 in fines in connection with multiple high-risk resident care violations.
Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab is one of seven local area nursing facilities fined for violations occurring in the fourth quarter of last year, according to reports posted by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Others fined in the area include Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care in Champaign, University Rehabilitation Center of C-U in Urbana, Gardenview Manor in Danville, Arcola Health Care Center in Arcola, Farmer City Rehab and Health Care in Farmer City and Accolade Paxton Senior Living in Paxton.
Champaign-Urbana Nursing & Rehab was fined $25,000 for each of four type A violations, the second-most-serious violation category related to a condition in which there is a substantial probability that death or serious illness will occur.
The Savoy facility also had four type B violations, which are less serious than type A, and are cited for a condition or occurrence that is more likely than not to cause more than minimal harm to a resident.
Among the more serious violations at the Savoy facility were a failure to monitor a documented weight loss for one resident who sustained “a severe, unplanned 25.4-pound weight loss” between May 4 and Aug. 1, 2022.
Others included failure to implement increased supervision after a fall, resulting in second and third falls and multiple fractures for one resident; failure to administer a respiratory nebulizer treatment for a resident with COPD, resulting in the resident having to be taken to a hospital emergency room; failure to provide treatment and services to prevent bedsores for three residents; and failure to prevent cross-contamination during wound care and to follow dietitian recommendations for one resident.
In fines assessed for other area facility violations:
- Accolade Paxton Senior Living was fined $77,200 for one type B and three type A violations.
Among the more serious violations were failure to complete a transfer for one resident following the resident’s care plan, resulting in a broken arm, failure to transfer two residents following their care plans, and failing to investigate a fall.
Another violation cited for that facility involved failure to supervise a resident with dementia and a history of wandering, resulting in the resident leaving the facility alone and unsupervised. The resident was found “a couple blocks” away from the facility in her wheelchair.
- University Rehabilitation Center of C-U was fined $25,000 for one type A violation in connection with one resident leaving the facility at night, unnoticed and unsupervised, and falling near a parking lot, sustaining wrist and rib fractures, a lip injury and facial bruises.
- Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care was fined $25,000 for a type A violation for failing to follow physician orders for three residents, resulting in one of them being admitted to the hospital with infections.
- Gardenview Manor was fined $29,400 for one type A violation and two type B violations.
The more serious type A violation was for failing to administer bedsore treatments and interventions and to implement nutritional recommendations for two residents and failure to provide assistance with eating for one resident with Parkinson’s disease who sustained a significant weight loss.
- Farmer City Rehab & Health Care was fined $2,200 for a type B violation for failing to assess a resident’s fall risk, resulting in a resident falling out of a wheelchair.
- Arcola Health Care Center was fined $2,200 for a type B violation for failing to transfer a sleeping resident from her wheelchair to her bed, resulting in a fall.