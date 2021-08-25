URBANA — The state fined an Urbana nursing home four times earlier this year for licensure violations, with one incident involving the death of a resident, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.
University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, formerly the Champaign County Nursing Home before it was sold by the county in 2019, was fined a total $31,600 in connection with four complaint investigations.
The largest fine, $25,000, was for a type A violation, the second-most serious category of violation, arising from a Dec. 23, 2020, incident in which a dementia patient fell.
While the fall was from 2020, the complaint investigation took place earlier this year and was included in a state report of nursing-home violations and fines for the second quarter of this year.
According to a Jan. 27 report, University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, 500 S. Art Bartell Road, U, failed to implement targeted dementia-related interventions to prevent the resident’s fall.
It also failed to assign dementia- care-trained staff for resident care, failed to assess for and implement care plan interventions for dementia and fall risks and failed to provide a safe environment for one of three residents reviewed for falls in a sample list of 24, according to the report.
The resident fell and suffered injuries leading to death six days later, according to the report.
University Rehabilitation Center of C-U was also fined $2,200 for each of three other violations detailed in three other reports earlier this year.
Two investigations resulting in fines detailed in Feb. 3 and Feb. 18 reports were related to failing to meet requirements for involuntary resident discharges. And a March 11 report states the facility failed to implement a doctor-ordered pressure ulcer treatment for a resident with three Stage 3 pressure ulcers in a timely manner.
In findings for violations at other local area nursing homes:
- Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab, 302 W. Burwash, Savoy, was fined $50,000 for two type A violations.
A March 29 report states the facility failed to ensure a resident’s safety while they were being transported in a van from a medical appointment, leading to them sliding out of a wheelchair and onto the footrests, resulting in “excruciating pain” and fractures.
The report also states that the facility failed to complete post-fall investigations for three of four residents reviewed for accidents out of a sample list of 40.
The facility also failed to identify pressure ulcers, document pressure- ulcer monitoring/measurements and implement pressure-ulcer interventions and treatments for all three residents reviewed for pressure ulcers out of a sample of 40, according to the state report.
- Arcadia Care Danville, 1701 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, was fined $2,200 for a type B violation.
A March 16 report states the facility failed to implement pressure-relieving interventions, assess for pressure-ulcer risk, complete weekly skin assessments, administer treatments as ordered, assess wounds weekly and implement antibiotics for a surgical wound infection (in one resident) for all three residents reviewed for pressure ulcers.
Accolade Healthcare Danville, 801 N. Logan Ave., Danville, was fined $2,200 for a type B violation.
A Jan. 27 report states the facility failed to properly secure a gastrostomy tube in one resident, resulting in emergency services and surgery.