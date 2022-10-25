URBANA — State retirees concerned about the pending lack of a contract between Carle Health and a state-sponsored Aetna Medicare Advantage health plan for next year should take the Aetna plan to a qualified Medicare insurance agent and compare it with other options, advises Linda Brookhart, executive director of State Universities Annuitants Association.
Brookhart will be speaking on a panel tonight at the annual meeting of the SUAA-UIUC chapter, set for 7 p.m. at the Alice Campbell Alumni Center, 601 S. Lincoln Ave., U.
The meeting has been refocused by chapter leadership to focus on concerns and questions about health coverage.
It’s intended to be an opportunity for retirees to ask questions, but not for sharing personal experiences about the need to have access to Carle doctors, Brookhart said.
Retired state workers in the Total Retiree Advantage Illinois program are set to begin open enrollment for health coverage Nov. 1, and the state is offering them one option for next year — an Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO plan.
Carle doesn’t have a contract with Aetna for this plan and has already declared it can’t guarantee treating plan members without a contract.
But state retirees are free to drop out of the state-sponsored Aetna plan next month and choose from among other Medicare Advantage plans that are open to all Medicare beneficiaries — including one that would include their providers at Carle, Brookhart said.
Part of the meeting will be focused on those other options, she said.
“We’re hoping that Carle and Aetna will reach a resolution, because this is so important to thousands of local residents, many of whom have been with Carle 40 or more years and are now experiencing serious medical conditions where Carle provides the primary care — and in may cases they are being referred to major medical centers in other cities,” said John Marlin, president of SUAA-UIUC.
Brookhart also said she won’t be speaking about things that “went wrong” at the state level in making the switch to the Aetna Medicare Advantage plan for next year because the state’s Department of Central Management Services followed the process legally and correctly.
“There’s a process here, folks, and CMS followed the process,” she said. “The problem is Carle not wanting to accept Aetna.”
She’s also encouraging people with concerns about the current situation with Carle and Aetna to write to Carle, Brookhart said.
An update on ongoing negotiations between Carle and Aetna wasn’t available Monday, but Brookhart warned negotiations may run past the end of open enrollment Nov. 30.
“They have until January,” she said.