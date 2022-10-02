Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives were involved in 32 of the county’s approximately 74 overdose deaths last year, with toxicology reports not yet available for 12 of the deaths.

John Harmon was found dead at his apartment by his father on the morning of Dec. 21, 2019, after he was expected for dinner at his parents’ home the night before and didn’t show up or respond to texts.

Deadly fentanyl overdoses reported by area county coroners:

— Champaign: 30 total overdose deaths, 22 involving fentanyl, in the first six months of this year, compared to 28 total overdose deaths, 14 involving fentanyl, for the same months of 2021.

— Douglas: 2 overdose deaths since 2020, one involving fentanyl.

— Ford: 6 fatal overdose deaths, 5 involving fentanyl, since December 2020.

— Piatt: 2 overdose deaths to date this year, both involving fentanyl; 3 overdose deaths for all of 2021, 2 involving fentanyl.

— Vermilion: 16 fatal overdoses this year through early September, 11 involving fentanyl; 22 fatal overdoses, 13 involving fentanyl, for the same period last year.