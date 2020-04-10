Q: How can you tell the difference between a legitimate call from a health care provider’s billing office and a scam call?
A: Even without the current boost in cyber, phone call and text scams related to COVID-19, it’s good to be wary of any caller asking for your personal financial information.
Some things to be suspicious of: Did you get a call about a medical bill out of the blue, before you ever got a written notice in the mail alerting you that your account is overdue? Did the caller demand your credit or debit card number or bank account information as the only way you can make a payment?
Be aware that Carle, Christie Clinic and OSF HealthCare all said they provide written notices before they call patients about delinquent bills and they all accept multiple forms of payment. They also urge patients with billing questions to call them or check their account status in their online patient portals.
Christie Clinic does make calls regarding overdue payment when necessary, “however, this is primarily handled through collection letters,” said Christie Clinic marketing and public relations manager Melissa Tepovich. “Patients would receive a mailed bill and correspondence prior to a phone call.”
Tepovich said patients being called by Christie Clinic are typically asked some security questions to verify their identity.
Christie Clinic would offer the patient multiple payment options, and a debit card would be taken only if it’s offered by the patient, she said.
Christie Clinic wouldn’t call and specifically ask for an ATM card number, she said.
If Carle calls about a delinquent bill, you can also expect to be asked some questions to verify your identity, according to Carle spokesman Aaron Seidlitz.
“Once we have validated, we will review insurance information and go over any outstanding account balances,” he said. “If the patient expresses an inability to pay, we will review our charity program with the patient and discuss any other options that might be available.”
Carle doesn’t refer a patient account to collections until a charge is more than 120 days past due, and patients receive a billing summary every 28 days, Seidlitz said.
OSF HealthCare sends four billing statements, each including an “important message” about paying the bill, and the fourth statement informs patients it’s their final notice before possible legal or collection action, according to Kim Brust, director of OSF’s Single Billing Office.
For any amount $1,500 or greater, patients get a final telephone call, and if a message is left, it will include the OSF facility where the patient was seen and a request for a returned call.
Patients are then asked if they’re willing to consider applying for financial assistance, whether there is another insurance plan that can be added to the account and if they’d be interested in a payment plan, Brust said.