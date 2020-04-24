Q: How do telemedicine visits work?
A: These are virtual medical visits done with your health provider, using your phone or computer. And they’re being used more than ever since the coronavirus made it necessary to keep as many people as possible out of health care settings.
National telemedicine provider MDLIVE Inc. reported April 9 that not only has there been a surge in virtual visit volume, but new user registrations through its health plan, health system and employer partners have also increased to an all-time high of about 20,000 a day since March.
The growth is being driven by government agencies recommending that virtual care stand as the first line for medical and behavioral health care in the midst of the pandemic and insurers waiving co-payments to encourage the use of telehealth, the company said. Health plans vary, so make sure to check in advance what kind of coverage you have for telemedicine visits.
Christie Clinic has also seen its volume of telemedicine visits pick up, said Dr. Bill Pierce, its chief medical officer.
Christie is now doing about 150 of these visits a day by phone and about 250 by video, all in the privacy of doctors’ offices or exam rooms, he said. Many kinds of medical needs can be handled through telemedicine visits, both in primary care and specialties, he said.
Telemedicine visits can be scheduled on the phone or through online portals. Christie Clinic has instructions about how to set up for a telemedicine visit on its website.
For telephone visits, patients get a call from their providers. For video visits, patients are sent a text message or email with the appointment time and a link to connect with the doctor. Patients should check in advance to make sure their devices’ video and audio are enabled.
Telemedicine visits aren’t for everything. Just a few examples of what needs to be seen in person include a possible broken bone, a possible mass and unexplained new pain, Pierce said.
When in doubt, he advised, contact your doctor, and you’ll be directed to the right option.
“If the patient thinks they need to be seen, certainly we will err on the side of caution,” he said.
With its doctors already equipped with laptops with cameras, Pierce said Christie was well-positioned to handle a higher volume of telemedicine visits when the pandemic began. Pierce urged patients not to neglect their health care needs throughout the pandemic and said there’s no reason to fear an in-person visit to a clinic if that’s needed.
Extra steps are being taken to keep patients coming for in-person visits safe from the coronavirus, Pierce said. That includes taking temperatures at the door, the use of masks and observing social distancing in waiting rooms. To date, Christie has had just one employee infected with COVID-19, which happened through a community setting, he said.
Pierce also said he sees telemedicine visits being here to stay, even after the pandemic is over, because of the convenience they offer both doctors and patients.