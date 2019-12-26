Q: What happens when you give “Dry January” a try?
A: You might be surprised at what a month’s break from alcohol can do for you, according to LUKE RAYMOND, manager of behavioral health services at OSF HealthCare.
You may find yourself sleeping better and working better, he said. You may lose some weight. And you might see some improvements in your relationships at home.
“It can be that sort of catalyst to move forward to a healthier relationship with alcohol,” he said.
According to Alcohol Change UK, which launched Dry January in 2013, here’s what last year’s participants experienced: 88 percent saved money, 71 percent slept better and 58 percent lost weight.
It never hurts to cut back on alcohol for a time and evaluate the relationship you have with it, Raymond said.
He considers January a great time to give it a try, because the hectic holiday season is over — along with all the social events that come with it and tend to include alcohol.
For most people, January is a quieter month, Raymond said. For some, it’s also a month to start a new diet after over-indulging in December, and cutting alcohol is a good way to cut empty calories, he said.
If you do plan to try abstaining for a month, Raymond said it’s a good idea to consider first how much you’re drinking, whether you’re experiencing alcohol cravings and if alcohol is having an impact on your life. Is a glass of wine — or two, or three — how you unwind after work every day?
Consider also how you’d handle falling off the wagon as January rolls along, and how you’ll handle Feb. 1 — jump right back into drinking as much as you did before, drink less or remain dry?
While most people have a healthy relationship with alcohol, there are some serious health risks to over-indulging, Raymond said.
Drinking too much alcohol has been linked to high blood pressure, stroke, heart and liver diseases, and some cancers.
By the way, Raymond said he has tried a monthlong break from alcohol himself. He once tried “Sober October” with some friends to see if it would boost his performance in a November marathon.
He got through it fine, and while he can’t say for sure that it boosted his performance in the marathon, he said, “I think it didn’t hurt.”
To help anyone giving “Dry January” a try, OSF has a January calendar on its website suggesting one thing to do each day of the month instead of drinking.
Among them: starting a journal about your “Dry January” experience, recruiting a friend to be your accountability buddy, playing a new game, unwinding with a hot bubble bath, creating a list of everything you’re grateful for, cleaning out your refrigerator, spending a couple of hours in a bookstore, and on Jan. 31, stepping on the scale because you might be surprised.