Q: I think it would be extremely helpful if you devoted one column (it may take two) to a glossary of medical professionals. By that, I mean trying to make sense of what has become an alphabet soup of designations for the various people one sees now at Carle and Christie and elsewhere.
A: When we were kids, there were MDs, RNs and maybe one or two other classifications of health professionals.
It’s understandable that medical professionals work hard for the professional credentials listed in strings of letters after their names. But, I agree, identifying care providers this way doesn’t make it any easier for patients to navigate the health care system.
Here are just some commonly seen medical and credential acronyms beyond the familiar MD (medical doctor) and RN (registered nurse):
APRN: Advanced practice registered nurse. (Sometimes APN, advanced practice nurse.)
CCC-A: Certificate of clinical competence — audiology.
CDE: Certified diabetes educator.
CMA: Certified medical assistant.
CNA: Certified nursing assistant.
CNM: Certified nurse midwife.
DO: Doctor of osteopathic medicine. (A physician trained with a holistic approach to patient care.)
DPM: Doctor of podiatric medicine.
ENT: A doctor who is an ear, nose and throat specialist, also known as an otolaryngologist.
FACC: Fellow of the American College of Cardiology; FACS: Fellow of the American College of Surgeons; FACP: Fellow of the American College of Physicians, etc.: The “fellow” credential is an indication the doctor has undergone additional optional training.
FNP-C: Family nurse practitioner — certified.
LCSW: Licensed clinical social worker.
LCPC: Licensed clinical professional counselor.
LPN: Licensed practical nurse.
NP: Nurse practitioner, one category of advanced practice nurse.
MSN: Master’s of science degree in nursing.
MPH: Master’s degree in public health.
OD: Doctor of optometry.
PCP: Primary care provider. (PCPs coordinate their patients' care and refer them to specialists as needed.)
PA-C: Physician assistant — certified.
PMHNP-BC: Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner — board certified.
PTA: Physical therapist assistant.