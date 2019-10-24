Q: Is it best to keep kids with anxiety and sensory processing issues home on Halloween night to spare them the added stress?
A: You know your own child best, but there are steps parents can take to make trick-or-treating more enjoyable instead of a stimulation overload for kids, according to LEAHA JONES, supervisor with Memorial Behavioral Health, Springfield.
Kids with sensory processing issues have trouble processing the information that comes in through their senses — for example, loud sounds, spooky decorations, being in a crowd, dealing with strangers, scratchy or restrictive clothing — basically all the stuff that can come with trick-or-treating.
Kids may respond to being overstimulated by having a temper outburst or shutting down to remove themselves from what’s going on around them, Jones said.
She advises parents to be patient. And to help with some of the trick-or-treating anxiety, she further advises:
Help your kids prepare by doing some trick-or-treating role-playing at your own home before Halloween night.
If your child is anxious and/or prone to react to overstimulation, choose a neighborhood that’s less crowded for trick-or-treating and consider avoiding big Halloween gatherings.
Parents should accompany an anxious child to the doorstep. And if kids become anxious while out trick-or-treating, offer a distraction or short break.
Practice stress-coping skills. That can involve such things as helping your child visualize trick-or-treating in advance and taking a few deep breaths before approaching someone’s door. Kids can also carry a lump of Playdough with them to squeeze when they’re feeling anxious.
Kids with sensory processing issues can also have a hard time with certain fabrics, tags or tight-fitting clothing, so avoid costumes that are scratchy or that fasten too tightly around the neck or other part of the body.
It can help to let your child come to the store with you to choose and touch a costume before buying it, wash the costume to soften it before your child wears it and let your child wear the costume over soft clothing such as pajamas.
For kids sensitive to loud noises in a crowd, wearing headphones can help.
Jones also advises those passing out the candy to be kind and patient with all kids coming to their doors.
For example, don’t respond negatively to kids who aren’t wearing costumes and ask them where their costumes are, she said.
And be aware that a child who takes a piece of candy without saying thanks may just be anxious and lack the comfort level to speak to a stranger.