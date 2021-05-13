Top of the Morning, May 13, 2021
Tuesday’s Salute to Nurses section drew plenty of positive feedback with its 89 inspiring pictures (email Editor Jeff D’Alessio at jdalessio@news- gazette.com for a copy). Here’s another before bidding adieu to National Nurses Week.
Pat Kelly Angel (right) and Janet Quinlan Miles, whose friendship bloomed in 1954-57 as roommates during nurses training at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital in Danville, are still yukking it up.
Pat, who lives in Tucson, Ariz., was back for a grandson’s graduation from Greenville University. Janet, who lives in Gifford, met her for lunch in Danville on Tuesday.
“So sweet,” said Janet’s daughter, Lynn Miles Peisker. “Many of their classmates have passed on, but these two are young at heart!”