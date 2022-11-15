Top of the Morning, Nov. 15, 2022
Every other year, the nice people at Urbana Rotary select a nonmember for their Vocational Achievement Award.
Past winners have included a Who’s Who of local movers and shakers, with recent selections Robert Easter (2012), Barry Houser (2016) and Jill Quisenberry and Julie Pryde (2020).
This year’s recipient adds to the legacy. Since 1990, Dr. Napoleon Knight has been helping patients at Carle Foundation Hospital, first as an emergency-room physician and currently as vice president and chief medical officer for Carle Health — with many job titles and promotions in between.
“Emergency medicine is my clinical background,” he said. “They tell people I’m a naturally curious person and that I like to learn different things. The various different leadership opportunity roles I’ve had at Carle have been tremendous learning opportunities for me.
“It’s been a lot of fun along the way. Learning to me is fun. And certainly in health care that is going through lots of different challenges right now, we have to continue to learn, evolve, innovate so that we can continue to focus on what we do, which is providing great care to patients.”
The Denver native and University of Colorado alum appreciates the award.
“It’s always nice to be recognized by people in your community for some of the work or contributions that you’ve made over a period of time,” Knight said.
The good doctor will be honored during a club meeting at noon today. It will be held at the Forum at Carle.
Knight will talk for 10 to 20 minutes about his dream, his path and where he is today.
Knight is a past recipient of the Community Service Award from the Champaign County Medical Society.
Knight will be presented with plaque and a $100 donation to the charity of his choice.