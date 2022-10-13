10132022 HSC villa grove2
Villa Grove cheerleader Lila Bessent leads the crowd during the playing of the school song at the Fight Like A Blue Devil assembly in the high school gym. The annual fundraiser for Mills Breast Cancer Institute brought the community together Tuesday as a check for $4,277.13 was presented by the family of the late DeDe Ebersole, whose cancer fight ignited the cause. More: Top of the Morning (A-2) and High School Confidential (B-1).
From left, Carle’s Roger Laramee and members of DeDe Eversole’s family, Breleigh Eversole, Sharon Allen, Bruce Allen, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter, Paisley Eversole and Jason Eversole.

The philanthropic folks in Villa Grove came through again, their annual Fight Like A Blue Devil campaign raising $4,277 for Mills Breast Cancer Institute. The donation will go toward a slew of good causes, from sprucing up Carle Foundation Hospital’s memorial gardens to funding the professional development of oncology nurses.

This week’s inspiring scene inside the high school plays out on today’s front page and on the cover of High School Confidential. The involvement of the family of DeDe Eversole — who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and died two years later — keeps organizers going. “Seeing the family was so neat,” said Shelby Eversole, a junior high social-studies teacher at Villa Grove. “It just reminds you of the reason why we’re here.”

