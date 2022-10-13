Top of the Morning, Oct. 13, 2022
The philanthropic folks in Villa Grove came through again, their annual Fight Like A Blue Devil campaign raising $4,277 for Mills Breast Cancer Institute. The donation will go toward a slew of good causes, from sprucing up Carle Foundation Hospital’s memorial gardens to funding the professional development of oncology nurses.
This week’s inspiring scene inside the high school plays out on today’s front page and on the cover of High School Confidential. The involvement of the family of DeDe Eversole — who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and died two years later — keeps organizers going. “Seeing the family was so neat,” said Shelby Eversole, a junior high social-studies teacher at Villa Grove. “It just reminds you of the reason why we’re here.”