URBANA — It used to be that Dr. David Chan would encounter a child with high blood pressure once or twice a month.
Now, he says, it’s every day.
So he’s glad to see a new, comprehensive guidance on childhood obesity that defines it as a chronic disease that, left untreated, not only impacts kids’ health and well-being as they’re growing up but sets in motion the diseases that impact them as adults.
“This isn’t just a child with extra weight. This is a child with chronic disease,” said Chan, a Carle Health pediatric cardiologist and associate medical director of Acute Care Services and Children’s Services.
Chan sees potential for change in a new guideline released by the American Academy of Pediatrics defining childhood obesity as a chronic disease that needs to be treated like one.
More than 14.4 million kids and teens in the U.S. are living with obesity that, left untreated, comes with a stigma and such short-term and long-term effects on their health as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, the national pediatrics group said.
Chan said the new guideline brings facts that have been known for a long time to the forefront and makes it clear that a policy of “wait till things get better” isn’t an acceptable approach.
Former first lady Michelle Obama’s goal was to decrease childhood obesity to 5 percent by 2030, Chan recalled, and “we’re nowhere near that.”
There’s a difference between obesity in kids and obesity in adults, in that addressing obesity in children leaves time to reverse the paths of some chronic diseases that can plague them as adults, he said.
“We have an opportunity to reverse the problem,” Chan said. “By the time they reach adulthood, oftentimes the damage has been permanent.”
For example, childhood obesity is linked to a higher incidence of type 2 diabetes, which, in turn, can affect major organs, Chan said.
Pediatricians are seeing more high blood pressure in kids and a higher incidence of obstructive sleep apnea, which, over time, can lead to heart disease, he said.
There are also mental health impacts to childhood obesity, such as low self-esteem and depression, Chan said.
The new guidance includes recommendations to doctors for evaluating kids who are overweight or obese and for a range of comprehensive obesity treatments that could include nutrition support, behavioral therapy, medication and metabolic and bariatric surgery.
Among the treatment recommendations to physicians: They should offer adolescents with obesity who are 12 and older weight loss medication — taking certain factors into consideration, and as an addition to health behavior and lifestyle treatment. And doctors should evaluate teens 13 and older with severe obesity for weight loss surgery.
Treatment of childhood obesity should take the approach of what is safest, with the least chance of complications, Chan said.
And it must involve a buy-in from a child’s entire family in terms of healthful diet, portion control, more physical activity and fewer sedentary activities, he said.
“And one thing that is very hard for us to deal with, really, is modeling. What is everybody else doing that the child is watching,” he said.
Approaching parents about their children’s weight is a touchy topic, Chan acknowledged.
But now doctors have a solid guidance they can use as a tool to help parents understand childhood obesity is a chronic disease that needs to be treated, just as other chronic diseases such as cancer need to be treated, he said.
He understands there will be parents who “will sit there and say yeah, yeah yeah,” he said, and others who are already taking health and lifestyle steps.
Where he sees a big chance of impact is for those parents in the middle of those two approaches.
When there’s a buy-in from the entire family to making changes, Chan said, he’s seen some dramatic improvements occur.
“This has to be a family affair,” he said.