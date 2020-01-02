TUSCOLA — A telethon will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday to sell tickets for a fundraiser for a Tuscola High School student suffering from inflammatory bowel disease.
Junior Hans Goodmann, 17, has already had surgeries for the debilitating condition at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and has more scheduled over the next few years, with one set for later this month, according to family friend Katie Walker.
Goodmann is the second of four children of Clint and Amanda Goodmann.
Besides medical expenses, Walker said the couple has incurred the cost of trips to St. Louis and that Amanda Goodmann has exhausted her family-leave time from her job to be with her son during his hospitalizations.
Several members of the Tuscola Warriors football team and their coach, Andy Romine, will be calling people on Friday evening to hawk tickets for an event set for 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Tuscola Moose Lodge for their friend and fellow teammate.
For $15, those attending the fundraiser at the lodge, 807 E. Southline Road, will get a mostaccioli dinner from Joe’s Pizza, glow bingo, live music and access to a silent auction.
Ford of Tuscola has donated a flat-screen television to be raffled. Anyone who buys a ticket for the benefit by 9 p.m. Friday will be entered into the drawing for the television.
Tickets for $15 per person can be bought by mailing a check payable to Goodmann Benefit to Cheri Grothoff, 45 Poplar Drive, Tuscola, IL 61953. The tickets can be picked up at the event.