CHAMPAIGN — Need help making sense of those much-marketed Medicare Advantage plans and figuring out your best option for next year?
The annual Medicare open-enrollment period — Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 — is underway, and personal assistance is available in the area, pandemic-safety-style, on the phone or in person.
At least two local organizations — Champaign County Health Care Consumers and Family Service of Champaign County — are offering appointments to help choose a Medicare health and/or drug plan.
Champaign County Health Care Consumers, which typically holds a community information meeting during the annual Medicare open-enrollment period, is in the process of completing a virtual presentation to be available soon, said Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff.
The group is also making phone appointments with Medicare beneficiaries to help sort through their choices, she said.
“We’re very sad we won’t be able to hold a community meeting this season, because typically those meetings are well-attended,” Lennhoff said.
Family Service has caseworkers available in Champaign and Douglas counties to assist with open enrollment and is making socially distanced in-person appointments available.
Family Service Senior Resource Center Director Julie Schubach said appointments are available Wednesdays and Fridays in Champaign and Fridays only in Tuscola.
For in-person appointments, the available Medicare plan options are displayed on a large screen that clients can view while the counselor sits across the room to discuss them, Schubach said.
Expect to wear a mask and be screened with a phone call the day before your appointment and when you arrive for possible COVID-19 exposure and symptoms.
And for those who aren’t comfortable with in-person sessions, phone appointments can be arranged, Schubach said.
It’s wise to shop the many plans, because insurers change those plans from year to year, Lennhoff said.
“We definitely encourage everybody who has either a Medicare Advantage plan or a Medicare Part D (prescription drug) plan, even if they are happy with their plans, to go ahead and check them for the coming year to make sure they will continue to cover what they need, cover prescriptions and cover the providers that they will need,” she said.
Anyone wishing to make an appointment with Health Care Consumers for enrollment help is asked to call its office at 217-352-6533 and leave a message. A staff member will call back within a day or two and arrange an appointment time.
To make an appointment with a Family Service senior resource center counselor, call 217-352-5100.
Lennhoff urged anyone planning to seek enrollment help to call sooner rather than later, to make sure an appointment time will be available before open enrollment ends.
She also said Health Care Consumers won’t be able to help University of Illinois retirees with health plan choices.
“If folks have retiree health insurance through the U of I, they really need to work with the U of I benefits office, because we do not have access to the information about their health insurance options,” she said.