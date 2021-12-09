URBANA — Scientists know that such things as diet, exercise and social interactions have an impact on our cognitive health.
Now researchers at the University of Illinois and Carle Health are teaming up to launch an imaging study they’re calling the first of its kind to learn more about brain health and how the brain changes over time using a diverse population group and a powerful state-of-the-art MRI scanner.
“A unique aspect of this study is collecting information from a diverse group of people,” said Tracey Wszalek, co-director of the Carle Illinois Advanced Imaging Center.
She and fellow researchers are recruiting 300 participants ages 18 and older with an eye on enrolling a diverse population in terms of age, race, ethnicity and other factors, such as whether people live in urban or rural areas and their income levels.
Those eventually selected to take part will each be committing to undergoing up to three two-hour brain scans.
Participants will also undergo a brief cognitive assessment and be asked to complete paperwork on their health and medical history, “to try and develop a picture of the whole individual,” said Bruce Damon, co-director of the imaging center.
The current study isn’t intended to diagnose or treat any of the participants, but the hope is that what is learned will help develop interventions for patients down the road, he said.
For this study, Carle and the UI will be using the Siemens Magnetom Terra 7 Tesla MRI scanner acquired last year, which Damon and Wszalek said shows a high level of detail.
The difference using this scanner is like comparing a high-definition TV to an old analog one, Damon said.
“This is a very strong magnet. It forms images with higher resolution,” he said.
About 200 people have already expressed an interest in participating, Damon said.
Since this study is planned to serve as a foundation for future research, Wszalek said, there will be opportunities down the road to participate for those not included in the current study.
Researchers plan to share data collected from study volunteers (with their identities removed) in a public database to be available for future studies around the world.
“Those who participate will be able to say they contributed to research making a difference in so many lives locally, nationally and internationally,” Damon said.
Study sponsors are Carle Foundation Hospital, Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute, the UI and UI Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.
To learn more or volunteer, see the Champaign-Urbana Population Study website at cupopulationstudy. illinois.edu.