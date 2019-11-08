Aaron Brown, a second-year medical student at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, examines Ellie Pait, 2, of Champaign on Sept. 2, 2019, at Carle Champaign on Curtis. Brown organized the Carle Illinois Community Health and Wellness Fair, set for noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, 201 E. Park St., C.