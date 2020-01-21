URBANA — Beginning Wednesday morning, students who go to the University of Illinois’ McKinley Health Center with possible respiratory illnesses will be screened for the a deadly new virus that originated late last year in China.
“All appropriate students will be masked, and those of particular concern will be masked and then seen in an isolation room,” spokeswoman Chantelle Thompson said in a statement.
Students with respiratory illnesses will be screened regardless of whether they’ve been to an area with a confirmed case of the virus, which has infected more than 300 people in six countries, including a case confirmed Tuesday in Washington state.
So far, six people in China have died from the virus, which can be spread through coughing and sneezing.
Despite considering the risk to the American public to be low, on Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began screening for the disease at three airports that receive most of the travelers from the province in China where the disease started — San Francisco International Airport, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.
At the UI, where students returned to classes Tuesday, the McKinley Health Center will follow CDC guidelines for the disease.
“In situations such as this, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, area hospitals and McKinley Health Center work closely together to ensure the safety of the campus and the community,” Thompson said. “If U of I students feel they may be at risk for coronavirus infections, they should call McKinley Health Center at 217-333-2700. Members of the C-U community should contact their health care provider.”